Kline developers plan new pitch for mixed-use development near Manassas

By InsideNoVa.com June 18, 2019 10:48 am 06/18/2019 10:48am
The Kline property project now includes 145,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and 310 residential units. (Courtesy InsideNova)

Developers of the Kline property near Manassas will head back in front of Prince William County planning officials for consideration next month.

Plans for a mixed-use development on the site were pulled in 2017 after community concerns about the impact of the development and a 6-2 vote from the county’s planning commission against key zoning changes requested for the 100-acre farm at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue.

This time around, builders with Stanley Martin are reaching out to the community in advance with a website to provide information on the property, a proposed timeline for development and a place for residents to provide comments.

The project now includes 145,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and 310 residential units.

According to developers, changes to the plan over the past two years includes a 21 percent reduction in the number of homes, cutting the commercial development from a previously proposed 400,000 square feet and the inclusion of 24 acres for a school and park site.

The proposed project timeline would see home sales begin in 2023, around the same time as construction of the commercial center.

See developer plans and post your comments at courbanize.com/project/kline-community.

