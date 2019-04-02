2 arrested in Texas in 2017 Prince William Co. MS-13 murder

In August 2017 Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, who detectives believe had ties to the MS-13 gang, disappeared from his home in Fairfax County. His remains were found two weeks later in Nokesville. Arrests in his death have now reached nine.

Two more people have been arrested and charged with a Prince William County murder that police believe was gang-related.

On Monday, the Prince William County police announced that Jose Turcios-Flores, 25, and Carlos Escobar Salinas, 27, were picked up in Texas in mid-March and extradited to Virginia to face murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

“We’re making multiple arrests in these cases because we do care about our victims and we want to make sure that we bring everybody involved to justice,” said Prince William police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

In August 2017 Ruiz Carrillo, who detectives believe had ties to the MS-13 gang, disappeared from his home in Fairfax County. His remains were found two weeks later in a wooded area off Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville.

Related Stories MS-13: How a deadly gang gained strength in the DC area Local News

The arrests of the two men in Texas bring the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

Also charged with murder in the case are 28-year-old Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya, 19-year-old Tomas Antonio Pino-Mejia and Ismael Antonio Hernandez-Navarro, as well as an 18-year-old whose name hasn’t been released because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder.

Shortly after Ruiz Carrillo was found, 20-year-old Jose Vincent-Sosa, 18-year-old Edwin Dinarte Moreno and a female juvenile were arrested and charged with abduction and gang participation.

The two most recent arrests come after further investigation by police connected the two to the murder. Perok said investigators don’t have any additional suspects, but that doesn’t mean the arrests stop here.

“This was determined to be gang-related and, unfortunately, with those types of crimes, they can evolve and lead to additional suspects,” Perok said.

Turcios-Flores and Salinas are being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Perok said the case has required cooperation with multiple police departments; arrests have been made in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and now Texas.

“Gang violence isn’t a Prince William problem; it’s not a Northern Virginia problem, and it’s seen everywhere — it’s seen across the country,” Perok said.

Anyone with more information about this case should call the Prince William County police, or Prince William County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.