$1M Mega Millions ticket purchased in Dumfries area

A Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased off Dumfries Road in Prince William County, Virginia, is worth $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The ticket for the April 16 drawing was bought at Shoppers Food, 4147 Fortuna Center Plaza.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 11-29-34-48-54 and the Mega Ball number was 10 and the local ticket was the only one to match the first five numbers to earn the $1 million prize.

The odds of winning $1 million in Mega Millions are 1 in 18,492,204.

The owner of the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

The winning ticket was bought in Prince William County, which received more than $51.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last year.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and streamed live at www.valottery.com.

Friday’s jackpot amount is $175 million with a cash payout of $106 million.

