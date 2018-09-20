202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » No charges in fatal…

No charges in fatal Woodbridge road rage incident

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens September 20, 2018 2:14 pm 09/20/2018 02:14pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — No one will be charged in a fatal road rage incident that led to a man’s death in Woodbridge last month.

Prince William County police announced Thursday that, after consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, no charges will be placed after a collision that led to the death of 53-year-old Larry Walker on Aug. 8.

Walker, a Woodbridge resident, was driving a pickup truck on northbound Prince William County Parkway near Minnieville Road when he was involved in the road rage incident with another vehicle, police said. Walker got out of his truck to confront the driver he had a problem with — a 34-year-old Woodbridge man. The driver tried to maneuver past Walker, hitting him and another vehicle in the process.

The collision caused Walker to get caught between the sedan and the minivan. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Walker contacted police following the crash and stayed at the scene.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News prince william county police Prince William County, VA News road rage incident Virginia Woodbridge crash Woodbridge road rage
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500