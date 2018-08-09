Man dies after road rage incident on Prince William County Parkway

Police say a case of road rage on a Prince William County roadway led to a man's death Wednesday.

The driver of a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant sedan and a 1995 Ford F-Super Duty truck were traveling northbound on the Prince William Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday when a road rage incident occurred, Prince William County police said. The two cars continued driving toward the parkway’s intersection with Minnieville Road where they stopped because of traffic.

When the vehicles stopped, the driver of the pickup truck, 53-year-old Larry Dean Walker, got out of his car and began to approach the Galant, police said. The driver of the Galant, a 34-year-old Woodbridge man, tried to maneuver past Walker, hitting him and a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan in the process, according to police.

The collision caused Walker, a Woodbridge resident, to get caught between the sedan and the minivan. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Galant contacted police following the crash and stayed at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine which vehicle struck Walker. Prince William County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit are working together on the case.

Police said speed, alcohol and drug use are not factors in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Charges have not been placed in the case.

