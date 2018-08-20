Woman assaulted running on park trail in Manassas, police say

The suspect in the attempted abduction is described as a man in his late 30s. The victim escaped, police said, but received minor injuries.

WASHINGTON — A man assaulted a woman running on a park trail in Manassas, Virginia, over the weekend, police said in a statement Monday.

Manassas City police responded to the area of Stonewall Park, at 8351 Stonewall Road, around 9:38 a.m. Saturday after a report of an attempted abduction. Police said an unknown man approached a woman running on a park trail. The suspect then grabbed the woman and assaulted her.

The suspect, who ran off, is described as a man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call police at 703-257-8000.

Below is a map of the area where the attack happened.

