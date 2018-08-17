17-year-old charged with reckless driving in fatal Va. crash

A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday in connection to a crash last month in Bristow, Virginia, that seriously injured a woman who later died, Prince William County police said.

Prince William County police did not name the teen driver, but said he was from Nokesville and drove a 2018 Subaru Forrester at the time of the crash. He was charged with reckless driving.

The driver that the teen boy collided with was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died days later on Aug. 4. Police have identified her as Judy A. Isom, 67, of Centreville.

The crash happened in the area of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive in Bristow around 7:30 p.m. on July 24, police said.

The teen driver, traveling southbound on Estate Manor Drive, stopped at a posted stop sign on Rollins Ford Road and then drove into the intersection where police said he collided with another driver, traveling eastbound. That crash also caused a third vehicle to be hit, police added.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries. Police have identified that driver only as a 37-year-old Bristow man. The teen driver also had minor injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

