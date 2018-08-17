202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 17-year-old charged with reckless…

17-year-old charged with reckless driving in fatal Va. crash

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 22, 2018 12:04 am 08/22/2018 12:04am
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old driver was charged Tuesday in connection to a crash last month in Bristow, Virginia, that seriously injured a woman who later died, police said.

Prince William County police did not name the teen driver, but said he was from Nokesville and drove a 2018 Subaru Forrester at the time of the crash. He was charged with reckless driving.

The driver that the teen boy collided with was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died days later on Aug. 4. Police have identified her as Judy A. Isom, 67, of Centreville.

The crash happened in the area of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive in Bristow around 7:30 p.m. on July 24, police said.

The teen driver, traveling southbound on Estate Manor Drive, stopped at a posted stop sign on Rollins Ford Road and then drove into the intersection where police said he collided with another driver, traveling eastbound. That crash also caused a third vehicle to be hit, police added.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries. Police have identified that driver only as a 37-year-old Bristow man. The teen driver also had minor injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime fatal car crash Local News prince william county police Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500