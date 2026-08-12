Police identify Frederick man, 67, killed in crash near Damascus

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.
The man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Damascus Saturday morning was identified Tuesday by Montgomery County police as Harold Christopher Christner, 67, of Frederick.
Christner was a restrained second-row passenger in a black Chrysler Pacifica that collided with a silver Ford Transit van in the 24000 block of Ridge Road at roughly 7:22 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
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