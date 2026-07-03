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3 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle crash in Adelphi

WTOP Staff

July 15, 2026, 6:41 AM

Three people died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Prince George’s George’s County late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road in Adelphi around 11:30 p.m.

Prince George’s County police said the motorcyclist and two people in another vehicle died at the scene.

Two people in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Wednesday that New Hampshire Avenue on both directions between Piney Branch Road and North Hampton Drive reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

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