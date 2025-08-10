Live Radio
Man riding a motorcycle dead after crash in Montgomery Co.

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

August 10, 2025, 10:50 AM

A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

Montgomery County police said officers and fire personnel went to the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near Sapling Ridge Lane in Brookeville, shortly after 6:15 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash “involving a car and a motorcycle.”

Upon arrival, authorities found a man who was riding a black Triumph motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Police said that a man driving a silver 2013 BMW 128i wasn’t injured, but remained on the scene following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A map of where the crash happened is below.

Map of motorcycle crash in Montgomery County
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2022 he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

terik.king@wtop.com

