2 dead in motorcycle crash on I-495 in Prince George’s Co.

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

July 14, 2024, 4:10 PM

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Saturday evening, police said.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said that just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 495 near Branch Avenue on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said initial investigation showed that 37-year-old Quintin Barnes of Reisterstown was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle along with a passenger, 19-year-old Jasmine Jeffries, north on I-495 when it struck the back of a Dodge.

Both Barnes and Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lanes on northbound I-495 were temporarily closed due to the accident. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

