A Maryland woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after shooting and seriously injuring her 13-year-old daughter in 2024.

A Maryland woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after shooting and seriously injuring her 13-year-old daughter in 2024 in their Seat Pleasant home following an argument.

Talecka Brown, 33, was convicted in 2025 for attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after shooting her daughter in the back of the neck.

Brown shot her daughter when an argument between them turned physical after the girl came home from school. Her daughter told police that she was walking down the stairs when Brown shot her. Seat Pleasant police said that following the shooting, Brown told her daughter to tell investigators that she was shot by someone who had broken into the house.

“Today’s sentence reflects the severity of this unimaginable act and the harm inflicted upon this child who deserved nothing but love, protection and care from her mother,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson in a statement on Brown’s sentencing. “No child should ever have to endure the pain, fear and trauma that this young lady experienced.”

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