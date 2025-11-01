Live Radio
Prince George’s County woman convicted of attempted murder after shooting teen daughter

November 1, 2025, 4:23 PM

A woman was convicted of attempted murder for shooting and seriously hurting her 13-year-old daughter during an argument in 2024 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Talecka C. Brown, 33, has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a news release.

Brown shot her daughter in the neck during an argument in their Seat Pleasant home in September 2024 shortly after she came home from school. Her daughter told police that she was walking down the stairs when her mom shot her.

She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“It is unimaginable that a mother would turn on her own child in such a violent way,” State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson said in a release.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026.

“A mother has a duty to love, protect, and nurture her child, not cause them harm,” Jackson said.

