Mother accused of shooting teenage daughter following argument inside Maryland home

An argument between a mother and a daughter ended with the 13-year-old girl being shot inside a Maryland house, police said. The mother was held without bond Wednesday following charges of attempted murder.

Talecka Brown, 32, was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after police say she shot her daughter shortly after she returned home from school on Monday.

She was ordered held without bond during a hearing on Wednesday after a failed request for home detention.

During Wednesday’s bond hearing, prosecutors cited a voicemail Brown left with the girl’s father Wednesday morning, in which she said that if the girl doesn’t testify, this whole thing just goes away.

“Attempted first-degree murder? Come on, you know this isn’t me,” Brown also said in the voicemail, according to prosecutors.

According to charging documents, the girl told police that she got into an argument with her mother, who was holding a gun. That argument turned physical, and after the fight, she began walking down the stairs when she was shot, the documents stated.

Officers found the wounded girl in the 500 block of 69th Place in Seat Pleasant just before 5 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. She was shot in the upper body.

Police said Brown used a gun that was inside the home to shoot her daughter and then told her daughter to say she was shot by someone who had broken into the home. According to charging documents, Brown gave investigators conflicting statements on how her daughter was injured.

Initially, police said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. But a spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police Department told WTOP on Monday the girl was in stable condition. The girl “suffered a single defect to the rear portion of her neck,” according to court documents.

“It is always tragic when we have acts of violence within our community, but it is heart wrenching when the perpetrator is supposed to be your protector,” Acting Seat Pleasant police Chief Cedric Heyward said in a news release. “I am glad to hear that the victim is recovering at a hospital, but the emotional trauma will remain for some time.”

Prince George’s County police are assisting in the investigation.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report from Prince George’s County.

