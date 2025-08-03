3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from 6th story balcony in College Park

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling from a sixth-story balcony in College Park, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Prince George’s Fire and EMS Department was called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of a child falling from a balcony.

He was medevaced to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by U.S. Park Police, officials said.

Officials have given no confirmation on how the boy fell.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

