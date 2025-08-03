Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 3-year-old boy airlifted after…

3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from 6th story balcony in College Park

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com
Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

August 12, 2025, 4:41 PM

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling from a sixth-story balcony in College Park, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Prince George’s Fire and EMS Department was called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of a child falling from a balcony.

He was medevaced to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by U.S. Park Police, officials said.

Officials have given no confirmation on how the boy fell.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com
Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up