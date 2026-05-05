Police search for 2 suspects after Cinco de Mayo celebration leaves 5 injured in Laurel

Police are searching for two people who are believed to be behind the shooting and the stabbings.

Police in Laurel, Maryland, investigate a crime scene following a shooting and a separate stabbing along Baltimore Avenue, in Laurel, Maryland, on May 6, 2026. (Noel Chavez/7News) Noel Chavez/7News Police in Laurel, Maryland, investigate two incidents near the Centre at Laurel shopping center on May 6, 2026. (Noel Chavez/7News) Noel Chavez/7News Evidence markers lay on the ground after two incidents, including a shooting, happened near a shopping center in Laurel, Maryland, on May 6, 2026. (Noel Chavez/7News) Noel Chavez/7News Cinco de Mayo celebration turns into chaos after a shooting and stabbing at a restaurant in Laurel, Md. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Three people were shot and two people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at a shopping center in Laurel, Maryland, on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers are searching for a 26-year-old charged in the stabbings and an unknown person whose accused of shooting three people, Laurel Police Chief Russell Hamill said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Both incidents took place in the parking lot between the Amigos Mexican Grill and a Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant, in the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hamill said police had been called to the shopping center about a large group gathered outside the Mexican restaurant.

“A party under two tents there had grown quite large; we became concerned with the impact the event was having on the greater area,” Hamill said.

Hamill said police, who were already monitoring the party, saw a fight break out and decided to shut it down early.

Police said two men and a woman were shot during the altercation and treated by officers at the scene. All three are recovering from their gunshot wounds, Hamill said.

“They came from around the back of the building and ran right into it, in order to help save those people,” Hamill said of police officers on the scene.

Police have identified the alleged shooter using video footage from the scene. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.

“We do not know who he is,” Hamill said. “We only have the photos.”

In another incident that’s believed to be separate from the shooting, two adults were stabbed during a domestic dispute in the same restaurant parking lot.

Police said Shon Juan Cook Jr., 26, from Howard County has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the stabbings. He has not yet been taken into custody.

“We’re asking the community to help locate this individual and identify the other individual so we can bring them to justice,” Hamill said.

He noted that the restaurant had been holding a sanctioned event, which reportedly included hired security, before the violence broke out Tuesday night.

“This is a good community. This is a safe community,” he said. “There were numerous events across the city last night that didn’t require this type of response, that didn’t require us to go into action. … However, it’s hard to account for aberrant behavior that travels sometimes into your city.”

Police have asked anyone with information on either incident to call the department at 301-498‑0092 or send an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

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