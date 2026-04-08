Bowie elects Estève as mayor in special election

Voters in Bowie, Maryland, in Prince George's County, elected a new mayor in a special election Tuesday.

Voters in Bowie, Maryland, elected a new mayor in a special election Tuesday.

Michael Estève received the most votes to replace former Mayor Tim Adams, who left the post after being selected to fill the District 4 seat on the Prince George’s County Council in January.

Estève beat out seven other candidates who filed to run for office — several of which where members of the Bowie City Council.

Estève currently serves as the District 1 representative on the Bowie City Council and is a lifelong resident of the Maryland city. He ran on a platform based on improving police recruitment, preserving green spaces and navigating challenging budget choices.

The candidates were: Babatunde Alegbeleye, Takisha Brown, Roxy Ndebumadu, Conrad Nkimbi, Rebecca Pearce, Wanda J. Rogers and Remington Tennessee. Dennis Brady withdrew from the race in March.

Alegbeleye, a veteran, nurse and a self-proclaimed “concerned citizen,” ran for Bowie City Council District 3 seat in 2023, losing to incumbent council member Clinton Boyce Truesdale Sr. He ran as a Democrat with a list of priorities, including affordable housing, economic and community support and safe neighborhoods.

Takisha Brown is an attorney and the branch manager of the Research, Development and Innovation branch at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space. She received support from Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and the first African American woman from D.C. to receive the Purple Heart award, Antoinette Scott.

Roxy Ndebumadu, District 4 Council member, Mayor Pro Tem and an artificial intelligence startup founder, ran to succeed Adams on a platform based on neighborhood safety, tech innovation and improving the community economy. She received support from Maryland District 31 State Del. LaToya Nkongolo.

Conrad Nkimbi, a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said one of his campaign priorities was to bring more in business to Bowie.

Rebecca Pearce, a 23-year-old graduate of Howard University, was the youngest candidate to run for mayor. Pearce outlined several priorities, including addressing affordability, supporting small businesses, economic development and improving city services.

At-Large Council member Wanda J. Rogers formerly worked for the Treasury Department and currently is the president of the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce. As a self-proclaimed dedicated public servant, she listed her campaign priorities as strategic economic development, increased public safety and open communication with the community.

Remington Tennessee, a graduate of Bowie State University and teacher, ran on a platform of youth engagement, addressing affordability and economic growth among local businesses.

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