Bowie Mayor Tim Adams breaks inclusivity barrier as newest member of Prince George’s County Council

The Prince George’s County Council selected Bowie Mayor Tim Adams to fill the vacant District 4 seat during a Jan. 23 virtual hearing.

Adams, who has been mayor of Bowie since 2019, was chosen from a list of seven candidates.

“We congratulate Mayor Adams and look forward to him joining us on the Council,” Council Chair Krystal Oriadha said in a news release.

“In welcoming the first council member to serve while using a wheelchair, we celebrate a milestone in inclusivity. I know his leadership will inspire us to prioritize accessibility and representation in our legislative efforts.”

In addition to breaking barriers in inclusivity on the Prince George’s County Council, Adams was also the first Black mayor in Bowie’s 138-year history when he was first elected in 2019. In 2023, Adams was elected to a second term.

Adams is a longtime CEO of a defense contracting company headquartered in Prince George’s County and a former chairperson and member of the Bowie State University Foundation, which provides scholarships to students. He also serves as a member of more than a dozen philanthropic, business and other boards and commissions.

“District 4 reflects many of the same priorities I’ve addressed at the municipal level, including strong schools, reliable transportation, affordability, environmental stewardship, and thoughtful development that serves existing communities as well as future generations,” Adams told the Council during Friday’s public selection process.

“My commitment is to listen first, govern responsibly, and be a reliable partner focused on advancing the best interests of District 4 and Prince George’s County as a whole.”

Greenbelt Mayor Emmett Jordan and Dr. Juliet Agocha, an advocate who runs a tech company, also ran for the vacancy.

The seat Adams is filling was formerly held by District 4 Council Member Ingrid S. Watson, who resigned to lead the Prince George’s Economic Development Corp., a nonprofied that brings business and jobs to Prince George’s County.

