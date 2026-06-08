Maryland man charged in his stepfather’s death

Delvin Graham, 47, was indicted June 2 on charges of common law murder and related offenses, Prince George's County police said.

An Oxon Hill, Maryland, man is facing a murder charge in the April death of his stepfather.

Delvin Graham, 47, was indicted June 2 on charges of common law murder and related offenses, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Police responded to a call on Fenwood Avenue in Oxon Hill on April 3. They found Graham’s stepfather, 79-year-old James Venable of Oxon Hill inside a home, unconscious and “suffering from trauma.”

Graham was arrested at the scene.

Venable was taken to the hospital, where he died April 22. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to police, the two had men argued, and Graham assaulted Venable until he lost consciousness.

Graham is being held without bond. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

A map of the area is below.

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