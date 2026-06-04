A Superhero Summer comes to Gaylord National Resort

Families looking for a little fun and adventure this summer may find it with the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Families looking for a little fun and adventure this summer may find it with the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Super Hero Summer featuring DC, will run through Labor Day and feature a variety of activities.

“We’ll have our light show every single night, that’s our Battle for Justice light show, where the villains will take on those superheroes, and we’ll see who’s triumphant at the end, as well as our DC Super Hero Academy, where you can get in on the action in our interactive show, where you can awaken your inner superhero,” David Bracamonte, the director of creative for special events and entertainment, told WTOP.

Guests can also put their wits to the test with the Revenge of the Riddler Scavenger Hunt, where they solve puzzles across the resort to rescue kidnapped members of the Justice League.

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will also make weekend appearances.

“If you want to meet our characters live and in person, the superheroes coming in from the Hall of Justice, focus on those weekend dates, Saturdays and Sundays,” Bracamonte said.

The superhero themes will even spill over into the pool with games, such as DC trivia and movie nights, where guests can watch iconic superhero films while lounging in the water.

“Super Hero Summer builds on Gaylord National’s entertainment legacy by delivering interactive adventures, spectacular shows and unique experiences,” Dan McKeon, area general manager at Gaylord National Resort said in a statement. “It’s the only place in the capital region where families can experience this level of immersive summer fun.”

According to Bracamonte, the best way to experience Superhero Summer at Gaylord National is to, “book one of our room packages that’s going to include all of those different superhero experiences.”

To book a room or learn more about their supersized festivities head to the resort’s website.

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