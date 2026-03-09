9 suspected pipe bombs recovered from Prince George’s Co. park

The U.S. Park Police, assisted by Prince George's County fire and police personnel, recovered nine devices resembling pipe bombs at Fort Washington Park on Sunday.

Multiple pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police.(Courtesy Baltimore ATF ) Multiple pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police.(Courtesy Baltimore ATF ) The U.S. Park Police, assisted by Prince George’s County fire and police personnel, recovered nine devices resembling pipe bombs at Fort Washington Park on Sunday.

Officers received a report for a suspicious package at the park around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and secured the area while they conducted their investigation.

A bomb squad was called in to neutralize the devices.

The search of the park continued Monday, where officers discovered a total of nine devices, according to a Tuesday statement from the Prince George’s County executive’s office.

Prince George’s County police will continue to sweep the area and collect any further evidence in their investigation, according to the statement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they don’t believe there was “an active threat to the public” and that the devices were “not recently placed.”

The Fort Washington Park is expected to reopen Wednesday.

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