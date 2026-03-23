Maryland park closed after 5 devices resembling pipe bombs found

Multiple devices resembling pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police.

Multiple pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police. (Courtesy Baltimore ATF ) Courtesy Baltimore ATF Multiple pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police. (Courtesy Baltimore ATF ) Courtesy Baltimore ATF U.S. Park Police and the ATF are investigating the incident. (Courtesy Baltimore ATF ) Courtesy Baltimore ATF ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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An investigation is underway after multiple devices resembling pipe bombs were found at Fort Washington Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Park Police.

A total of five devices were located in a remote and wooded area of the park, after officers were initially called about two suspicious packages around 2:15 p.m., U.S. Park Police said.

The devices were “rendered safe” by bomb squad members from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, according to a statement from Park Police.

In a statement to WTOP on Monday afternoon, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the devices were recovered and taken to their National Lab in Ammendale. The ATF did not disclose further details but said they don’t believe there was “an active threat to the public” and that the devices were “not recently placed.”

U.S. Park Police said Fort Washington Park is closed until further notice as a precaution during the officers’ search and investigation. It will stay closed until investigators finish sweeping the area to confirm no other devices are present.

A map of the area is below:

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

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