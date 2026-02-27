WWE wrestler Mick Foley endorses Prince George’s County police recruitment in social media video

Retired WWE wrestler Mick Foley filmed a TV special at the D.C. Improv, which he gave an endorsement to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

When he worked as a professional wrestler, Mick Foley was known for everything but safety.

When he wasn’t getting hit with a steel chair, he was getting thrown off and through steel cages. The daredevil risks combined with his “aw shucks” attitude helped make him a three-time WWE World Champion, and even today, he’s considered a fan favorite.

Now retired, Foley filmed a TV special at the DC Improv, which is how he also gave an endorsement to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The quick video was filmed with the department’s chief, George Nader, who is clearly a fan of Foley.

“I think the question that I would have is, would you recommend somebody to be a police officer, and if so, would you recommend the Prince George’s County Police Department?” Nader asked Foley in the video.

“Oh, not only would I recommend someone become a police officer, but definitely (in) Prince George’s County,” the wrester responded.

In a world where police departments are spending a lot of money to hire marketing firms to help with recruiting, this was a big endorsement now spreading on social media that the department got for free.

The department’s director of media relations, Brian Fischer, was hired to produce Foley’s TV special.

“He spoke to Mick Foley and Mick Foley agreed to try to help us out,” Nader told WTOP.

There was no real script. Just a little joking about Foley’s in-ring persona, to go with the endorsement.

“It can be a great help, because we’re trying to tap every audience, everybody that has ever thought about becoming a police officer,” Nader said. “We want to reach out to that community and make sure that they know there’s a place for them here in Prince George’s County.”

In the video, Foley recounted how he used to come across police officers all over the country, including inside arenas like the old Capital Centre.

“Once upon a time, I was a bad guy, and there were a lot of people out there who didn’t like me, some of whom wanted to climb that rail and get to me,” Foley said. “And they didn’t, because of people like you.”

Nader said the department is looking to hire 100 more officers this year, and 150 more next year.

Days later, the chief was still excited about the experience he had with Foley.

“He is responsible for one of the most iconic wrestling matches in the history of professional wrestling, the ‘Hell in the Cell,’ he and the Undertaker,” Nader said. “The damage that he took to his body and the things that he did to entertain people and keep people on the edge of their seat, to this day, is unparalleled.”

Luckily for the chief, he didn’t have anything similar happen to him while filming the video.

“He committed that I wouldn’t get any suplexes or the sock in my mouth or anything,” Nader joked.

Fans of Foley’s in-ring hijinks would know about “Mr. Socko,” which was used to help pull off a submission hold he would use to defeat his opponent.

“The last thing I want to do is find a sock in my mouth,” he joked with Foley.

“At least with the cameras on, you’re safe,” the wrestler replied.

