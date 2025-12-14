‘Win or lose, it didn’t matter’: Fans react to John Cena’s final match in DC

D.C. hosted WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena featuring John Cena's final match.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fans react to John Cena’s final match in DC

D.C. hosted WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena on Saturday, featuring John Cena’s final match.

Cena took on Austrian pro wrestling star “The Ring General” Gunther and lost after a brutal 24-minute match. The 17-time world champion tapped out via submission for the first time in over 20 years.

After losing, Cena was surrounded by members of the WWE locker room. Instead of giving a speech, Cena removed his wristbands and shoes and left them in the middle of the ring. He walked up the ramp and gave one last salute to the fans before walking out of the arena, ending his pro wrestling career.

WTOP’s José Umaña talked to fans about the results, with many traveling long distances to get to D.C. for the event.

“It really sucked that John Cena lost,” said Winston, who traveled from California for the match. “We lost a great legend today. It won’t be the same and there won’t be another John Cena.”

Antonio also came from California to see Cena one last time.

“I did not think I would ever see Cena tap out,” Antonio said.

After a career spanning over 20 years, he said it was hard to see it end like that.

“John Cena’s model was always ‘never give up,'” Antonio said.

But, he said, it was worth the trip across the U.S. for the event.

“I had to see the ‘GOAT,’ the greatest of all time, retire. It’s 100% worth it. Win or lose, it didn’t matter. He’s still the best,” he said.

Patrick said it was his first WWE match and he traveled from Florida for it.

“It was a great match,” Patrick said. “I kind of figured it was going to come to an end like that, but the rest of the other matches were pretty good.”

Earl B. Bryant told WTOP that the match showed those watching what the future holds.

“Tonight, it didn’t go the way that the people wanted, but the ‘The Ring General’ did what was necessary by taking the energy out of this place and paving the way for the new,” Bryant said. “Gunther is the future of wrestling.”

Blake came from Nova Scotia in Canada said the matches the whole night were entertaining for fans.

“I really enjoyed the card, but just the ending could have been a lot better,” Blake said. “It was probably his idea to tap out, honestly. But, I mean, wonderful career. He’s the ‘GOAT’ for a reason,” he said.

Over 19,000 crammed inside Capital One Arena for the show, which also featured Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes taking on NXT champion Oba Femi.

Pro wrestling star Gunther (upper left) applies a chocking move on John Cena (bottom center) during Cena’s retirement match at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE) Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE A wide shot of over 19,000 spectators at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mike Marques/WWE) Photo by Mike Marques/WWE John Cena aims to hit Gunther during his retirement match on WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE) Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE John Cena prepares to do his signature move on Gunther during his final professional wrestling match at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE) Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE Professional wrestler John Cena plays to the crowd as Gunther watches before his retirement match WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE) Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE John Cena looks at the audience after losing his retirement match WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE) Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE Professional wrestler John Cena makes his entrance before his retirement match at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by WWE) Photo by WWE John Cena bows to the crowd in D.C.’s Capital One Arena after WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE) Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE WWE wrestler Gunther applies a sleeper move on John Cena during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE) Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE Professional wrestler John Cena salutes the crowd in D.C.’s Capital One Arena after WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show on Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by WWE) Photo by WWE ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.