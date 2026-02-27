Live Radio
Gas explosion in Calverton sends 1 to hospital, brings down power line

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 27, 2026, 11:39 PM

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS say a crew was working on a water main and hit a gas line. (Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News)
Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News
A representative with Prince George’s Fire said Washington Gas was working on a gas leak when it exploded. (Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News)
Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News
The fire is still burning and officials responding to the scene are asking the public to avoid the area. (Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News)
Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News
A gas leak caused an explosion on a construction site in Calverton, Maryland, on Friday night, sending one person to the hospital and taking down a power line.

In a post on X, Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said that the fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. near Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road.

A representative with Prince George’s Fire said Washington Gas was working on a gas leak when it exploded.

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

7News reporter Tom Roussey told WTOP early Saturday morning that crews that were working on a water main in the area on Friday morning hit a gas line.

“Washington Gas was called out, and the fire department was monitoring as they worked to fix a gas leak,” Roussey said. “And then something, and they’re not sure what, at about 10:15, ignited the gas. There was a huge explosion.”

The fire lasted for hours and was finally extinguished around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Roussey reported that Washington Gas was “in the process of cutting off the source of the gas,” and will let the fire burn itself out.

The roads are currently closed in both directions.

Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out:

(Credit Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

