Gas explosion in Calverton sends 1 to hospital, brings down power line

A gas leak exploded in an open field in Calverton, Maryland, on Friday night, sending one person to the hospital and taking down a power line.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS say a crew was working on a water main and hit a gas line. (Courtesy Tom Roussey/7News)



In a post on X, Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said that the fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. near Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road.

A representative with Prince George’s Fire said Washington Gas was working on a gas leak when it exploded.

Gas leak, approx 10:15pm Powder Mill Rd & Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. PGFD units on scene of gas leak & explosion with downed power lines. Crews operating on scene. 1 patient transported w/serious but not life threatening injuries. @mcfrs w/mutual aid. pic.twitter.com/335ET45De3 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 28, 2026

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

7News reporter Tom Roussey told WTOP early Saturday morning that crews that were working on a water main in the area on Friday morning hit a gas line.

“Washington Gas was called out, and the fire department was monitoring as they worked to fix a gas leak,” Roussey said. “And then something, and they’re not sure what, at about 10:15, ignited the gas. There was a huge explosion.”

The fire lasted for hours and was finally extinguished around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Roussey reported that Washington Gas was “in the process of cutting off the source of the gas,” and will let the fire burn itself out.

The roads are currently closed in both directions.

Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

