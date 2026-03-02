Washington Gas provides update after large explosion near Beltsville senior facility

Washington Gas has made "significant progress" toward restoring service to a Beltsville, Maryland, neighborhood after a large gas explosion Friday night.

Washington Gas has made “significant progress” toward restoring service to a Beltsville, Maryland, neighborhood where a large gas explosion injured one person and brought down a power line Friday night, the utility company said Monday.

In a statement to WTOP, a spokesperson said crews are “nearing the final stages” of the work, including returning gas service to nearby businesses, schools and apartment buildings.

Washington Gas is also in the process of moving the nearby Riderwood Senior Living Community from a temporary fuel supply that was set up over the weekend “back to system gas.”

About 570 customers were affected by the gas explosion and subsequent stripping of gas service.

Crews were working on a gas leak in the area near Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road when the explosion happened Friday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The fire lasted for hours and was finally extinguished around 1 a.m. Saturday.

