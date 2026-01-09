Prince George’s County Council appoints new member

The Prince George’s County Council is back to 11 members again, after appointing Danielle Hunter to fill the vacancy created by Wala Blegay’s move from the 6th District seat to an at-large seat.

Blegay was elected to the 6th District in 2022, but was appointed by her colleagues to the at-large seat vacated by Calvin Hawkins last month.

Hunter was chosen among nearly two dozen applicants for the seat, which encompasses much of the central part of the county. She has also been serving as the director of appointments for County Executive Aisha Braveboy, helping her to fill roles on the county executive’s team.

Braveboy threw her support behind Hunter at the beginning of a virtual meeting Friday afternoon.

“You need someone who will be active in the community,” Braveboy said. “She’s been active in the community. She’s been active with our seniors, with our young people. In fact, just this past winter, she bought coats for elementary school kids in the District Heights area. So this is someone who commits her money, her time, her resources, her heart, her love to her community.”

Those who applied for the position were given two minutes to address the council, though not everyone who applied attended the meeting.

“I am ready to get to work on behalf of the residents of District 6,” Hunter told the rest of the council when it was her turn to speak. “I’m excited about the future of Prince George’s County, and I look forward for the opportunities to work with you as we continue to elevate Prince George’s County.”

Council Chair Krystal Oriadha said after the council convened offline to discuss the candidates that there’s an obvious passion to serve the county.

“All of us that serve in this position know that it is hard work to decide to serve in this capacity, it does not come easy. So we just appreciate everyone being willing to take up the mantle in this way,” she said.

The full list of applicants can be found online.