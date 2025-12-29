Prince George’s Co. Council appoints District 6 member Blegay to vacant at-large seat

The Prince George's County Council voted Monday to appoint current District 6 Council member Wala Blegay to the at-large seat previously held by Calvin Hawkins II.

The Prince George’s County Council voted Monday to appoint current District 6 Council member Wala Blegay to the at-large seat previously held by Calvin Hawkins II, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

The unanimous vote sets off another appointment process for Blegay’s District 6 seat. Anyone hoping to join the council should submit a statement of interest and a resume online by 5 p.m. Friday. Applicants must be registered voters in Prince George’s County’s District 6 for at least one year.

Blegay, who was elected to her first term on the council in 2022, told her colleagues Monday she was ready to step into a new role representing all the county’s residents.

“When it comes to the budget, I’ve worked on that. When it comes to working with relationships in Annapolis, I’ve done that. I’ve done all of those things on the council, and I want to take ‘the peoples’ champ,’ thanking councilman Hawkins for his work, but taking that baton and continuing his work to be the peoples’ champ of all of Prince George’s County,” she said.

Dozens of others seeking the seat spoke before the council Monday, including former Cheverly Mayor Kayce Munyeneh, teachers, social workers and federal government employees.

“It’s very clear that we have so much talent in Prince George’s County, and I was blown away by some of the experience and ideas of the residents who applied today,” said District 8 Council member Edward Burroughs III, who went on to make the motion to appoint Blegay after hearing from all the candidates.

Blegay’s term as District 6’s representative on the council was set to expire Dec. 5, 2026. Her term as an at-large member will end on the same date.

Hawkins stepped away from his at-large seat on the council to take a job as the county’s assistant deputy chief administrative officer for economic development.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the residents of Prince George’s County for the trust and support you’ve shown me throughout my tenure on the Council,” Hawkins said in a news release announcing his resignation. “Serving on this body has been a profound honor, and I take immense pride in what we’ve achieved together.”

