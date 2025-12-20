Prince George’s Co. At-Large Council member Hawkins to step down

At-Large Prince George's County, Maryland councilmember Calvin Hawkins II announced Friday that he will resign from his role, effective Dec. 22. His current term was set to expire on Dec. 5, 2026.

At-Large Prince George’s County, Maryland Council member Calvin Hawkins II announced Friday that he will resign from his role, effective Dec. 22. His current term was set to expire on Dec. 5.

Hawkins will transition to a new position in the county’s Executive Branch as assistant deputy chief administrative officer for economic development.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the residents of Prince George’s County for the trust and support you’ve shown me throughout my tenure on the Council,” Hawkins said in a news release.

“Serving on this body has been a profound honor, and I take immense pride in what we’ve achieved together.”

Hawkins has served on the council since 2018 and has spent more than 30 years in civic service. He previously worked for three former Prince George’s County Executives.

As Council Chair in 2021 and 2022, he led legislative actions in response to the COVID pandemic and sponsored the reentry Advisory Board, which provided resources for citizens returning from incarceration.

The council is looking to fill the vacant spot. Those interested in the position can submit a statement of interest and a resume by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, here.

For more information, Prince George’s County residents can call 301-952-2195 or email ATLargeHawkins@pgccouncil.us.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.