Driver charged with manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run crash at birthday party in Bladensburg

Acting Police Chief Daniel Frishkorn gives an update on the crash on Oct. 20, 2025.(WTOP/John Domen) Acting Police Chief Daniel Frishkorn gives an update on the crash on Oct. 20, 2025.(WTOP/John Domen) A man is facing charges Monday after police say he crashed his car into a 6-year-old’s birthday party Saturday night in Bladensburg, Maryland, killing one woman and injuring 13 other people, including 8 children.

Sunday Joseph, 66, who lives in D.C., has been arrested and charged in Saturday’s hit-and-run crash, police announced Monday.

Joseph is facing charges including manslaughter by vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a death happened, according to Bladensburg police.

On Sunday, police identified the woman who died as 31-year-old Ashley Gutierrez, of D.C.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. Saturday at a home close to the intersection of 56th Avenue and Maryland Route 450/Annapolis Road.

“The collision occurred in the front yard of a residence, where several adults and children were gathered for a child’s birthday party,” acting Police Chief Daniel Frishkorn said during a Monday news conference. “The striking vehicle, which was a passenger vehicle, was traveling in reverse from the area of Annapolis Road, when it entered into the residential property and drove through a tent that was in place for the birthday party.”

Eleven people had to be taken to the hospital. As of Monday morning, one child and two adults were still in area hospitals being treated.

According to charging documents, witnesses said they heard a car “reverse at full speed” before it crashed into the tent.

Surveillance footage shows the Joseph’s car backing out of a parking area in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road, then reversing the wrong way down the roadway without its headlights on, according to charging documents. The vehicle then turned, in reverse, down 55th Avenue just before the crash.

The driver stumbled out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot without stopping to check on any of the victims, investigators said.

Some of those people were pinned underneath the car.

“Officers assisted some of the victims in lifting the vehicle to free other victims who were struck,” he said.

“The investigation will determine if the accident was alcohol related and if speed was a factor,” Frishkorn added. “We currently have some witness information that both of those may have been a factor. However, additional investigation will determine if that’s the case.”

Joseph contacted police around 8 a.m. Sunday, more than nine hours after the crash. While Joseph said he was driving the car, he told police alcohol was not involved in the incident.

He was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. in connection to the crash, which police believe was accidental.

“He’s been cooperative so far in the investigation,” Frishkorn said, ahead of the arrest. “So hopefully, once the charges are issued, I would hope that he continues to be cooperative and turn himself in.”

