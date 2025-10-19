1 dead, 13 injured after car strikes people at child’s birthday party in Maryland

A child's birthday party was tragically interrupted when a vehicle plowed into a group of people in Bladensburg, Maryland, leaving 11 people injured Saturday night.

A 31-year-old woman is dead as 13 other people were injured after a child’s birthday party was tragically interrupted late Saturday when a vehicle plowed into a group of people and then drove away in Bladensburg, Maryland.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, of D.C.

Eight of the 14 people struck were children and teens between the ages of 1 and 17 years old, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle originally left the scene of the crash but later turned himself in, according to police. He was identified only as a 66-year-old man from D.C. Charges are pending against the driver.

The Bladensburg Police Department said officers responded to the 4100 block of 56th Avenue, just north of Annapolis Road, for a motor vehicle collision at 10:14 p.m.

It said a vehicle traveling “from the area of Annapolis Road” struck several people gathered in front of a home for a child’s birthday party. Then the driver ran away from the scene.

Six of the younger victims were treated and released, with one individual hospitalized but in stable condition, according to police. Three of the adults that were struck were admitted to the hospital in stable condition, one is “pending treatment” and another has been released, according to police.

Police have not yet released details on the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-864-6080.

