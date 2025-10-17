Two men arrested in Beltsville theft and burglary spree of power tools, lawn equipment

Two Beltsville, Maryland, men were arrested and charged this week after police said they made dozens of thefts and burglaries in which the pair reportedly targeted sheds and vehicles to take power tools and lawn equipment.

Two Beltsville, Maryland, men were arrested and charged this week after police said they made dozens of thefts and burglaries in which the pair reportedly targeted sheds and vehicles to take power tools and lawn equipment.

According to police, 27-year-old Paul Moegel III and 31-year-old Christopher Talbott face 144 charges and 97 charges, respectively, in a case that dates back to June 2024.

In a video posted by police, items including nail guns, lawnmowers and yard trimmers are among the items recovered.

The pair will remain in police custody. Moegel and Talbott are expected back in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 26.

Police urge anyone who believes items in the photos and videos could be theirs to get in touch with them at 301-937-0910.

The investigation is still underway, and police say anyone with information about the case can contact Crime Solvers online or call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.