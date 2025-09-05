Woman charged with driving through Laurel street festival in May goes on trial

The woman charged with driving her car past police barricades, and through the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland, back in May is headed to trial Friday.

Laurel police stop a woman after she drives through a barricade at a street festival. (Courtesy Laurel police) Laurel police stop a woman after she drives through a barricade at a street festival. (Courtesy Laurel police) The woman charged with driving her car past police barricades, and through the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland, back in May is headed to trial Friday.

In May, Laurel police released body camera footage of the interaction between an officer and Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28. In the video, the officer explained to Deberry-Bostick that she wouldn’t be able to drive out of her apartment parking complex, because the street festival was underway.

“I got to go to work, what do you want me to do,” Deberry-Bostick can be heard saying.

The officer apologized for the inconvenience, and offered to call a cab.

Deberry-Bostick got out of her car, and walked toward police barrels and crime scene tape, which blocked her exit.

“Please do not disturb this area,” the officer said.

“I might have to,” Deberry-Bostick replied, snapping the yellow tape, and getting back into her car.

In the charging documents, the officer said he stood in front of the car with his hands on the hood as “he feared for the safety and well-being of the several hundred festival attendees that were actively in the roadway on Main Street.”

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Woman who drove through Laurel festival crowd to remain behind bars

The body camera footage shows the car moving toward the officer, and the officer said Deberry-Bostick tapped him with her car and used it to push him out of her way.

Stated in the court documents and seen in body camera footage, Deberry-Bostick can be seen driving through attendees. She could be heard saying “excuse me” as people moved out of her way. Attendees and others could be heard yelling at Deberry-Bostick to stop.

She eventually stopped, as vendors and fire trucks were in her path, according to charging documents. Laurel firefighters also stood in front of her car, demanding she stop, before she was handcuffed and arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deberry-Bostick, who has been out on bond, will go on trial at Prince George’s County District Court in Hyattsville. She faces six misdemeanors, including second-degree assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.