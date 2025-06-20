Millennials taking control in Prince George’s County politics

Millennials leading on the Prince George's County Council leaders say their generation will shake up how the Maryland county governs.

Four years ago there were no millennials on the Prince George’s County Council in Maryland. Today, five of the 11 seats on the council are filled by millennials.

This change was pointed out by Council member Tom Dernoga, during the swearing in of Council member Shayla Adams-Stafford earlier this week.

“I think that’s to the benefit of the county because we have a younger population,” Dernoga said Tuesday. “I think it’s better that we reflect the population than with older folks like me, and I’ll be retiring soon so I’ll be replaced by someone younger and we’ll be skewing even younger.”

For at-large councilman Calvin Hawkins, it means the top-down style of politics in the county is on the way out, in favor of grassroots coalitions.

“They are very supported by the community as a result of their touching the constituency,” Hawkins said. “They are young, energetic, and they are getting their message out.”

Some of the millennials on the council, including Adams-Stafford and council chair Ed Burroughs, the youngest to ever hold that position, said the leadership changes spring from a frustration among younger voters who feel they haven’t been listened to. And they argue, you’ll notice a difference in how they lead compared to past generations.

“We have to lead with empathy and listening and not prescribing things on people — understanding that we don’t have all of the answers,” Adams-Stafford said. “Some things are unknown, but we have to work collectively. And I think that that’s sort of what I’ve noticed about other elected officials my age. They really are into listening, consensus building, pulling groups of people together and then finding a way forward collectively.”

These millennial officials are also moving forward with more aggressiveness and urgency, too.

“The people of Prince George’s County are signaling that they want folks with energy that (are) going to fight for them,” Burroughs said. “Our values are clear and we’re willing to fight for them and we’re willing to collaborate to get things done but we won’t be denied the progress that we’re looking for.”

Burroughs said this approach stems from the frustration he hears from residents, who aren’t sure they’re benefiting from the taxes the county collects from them.

“What’s happening here is indicative that a younger generation cares about what’s happening in their backyard, and they’re stepping up to the call of leadership,” Adams-Stafford said.

