Tara Jackson’s third stint in State’s Attorney’s Office makes her Prince George’s top prosecutor now

Tara Jackson is temporarily taking over as Prince George's County executive. She introduced herself to the public on Dec. 4, 2024.(WTOP/Nick Iannelli) Tara Jackson is temporarily taking over as Prince George's County executive. She introduced herself to the public on Dec. 4, 2024.(WTOP/Nick Iannelli) The acting county executive in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is leaving her job, and in an unplanned swap of sorts, will take over for the woman who is replacing her atop county government.

This will be Jackson’s third stint in the state’s attorney’s office. She’s a former assistant state’s attorney, who then returned to help lead the office of then State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks, serving as the principal deputy state’s attorney. That experience, plus the experience of leading the entire county since last December, gives her confidence she’ll be able to hit the ground running.

“This community and the people in this community deserve to feel safe in their homes and with their property, and I believe that persons should be held accountable for the crimes that they commit,” Jackson said.

She repeatedly professed her love for the prosecutor’s office and said she was motivated to serve the county in her familiar role.

“They do good work, and I want to help them do the work even better,” said Jackson. “I think I can do that.”

When asked about the large number of cases that never got tried, Jackson said she would review those decisions in the first 30-60 days on the job. And don’t be surprised if you see her in the courtroom, calling a witness to the stand.

“Yeah, I miss trying a case every now and then,” she said.

Jackson’s term as State’s Attorney ends in December of 2026. Prince George’s County Councilmember Wanika Fisher has already declared her intentions to run next year, but said the reason she didn’t want to be considered now is because of the large number of special elections that have already been held. Jackson refused to say whether she was going to run next year, but she certainly didn’t dismiss it.

“Let me get into the job first,” said Jackson. “But, I won’t rule it out.”

