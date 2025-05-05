Police: Driver hit, killed after exiting car, running onto I-495 while fleeing traffic stop

The driver of a car fleeing a traffic stop in Prince George's County, Maryland, ran on Interstate 495 before getting struck and killed early Monday morning, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said a police officer “attempted a traffic stop” on a vehicle for a traffic violation at Northbound I-495 and Annapolis Road in Landover around 2:45 a.m., but the driver kept going and did not stop.

“At that point, the officer discontinued the traffic stop,” police said.

Shortly after the attempted stop, an officer saw the vehicle on a northbound shoulder of I-495 near Kenilworth Avenue.

“As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver exited the car, ran into the roadway, and was struck by another vehicle,” police said.

Officers said that the striking driver stayed at the scene.

The person that was struck died on the scene, according to police.

Slowdowns from the investigation were first reported by WTOP’s Traffic Center at 4 a.m., with only the right shoulder open at that time.

All lanes reopened for traffic after 8:30 a.m.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

