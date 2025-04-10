Prince George’s County’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ leads with ‘heart, purpose and vision’

A 23-year veteran educator was named Teacher of the Year by the Prince George's County Public School system. It's the first time ever a teacher who teaches in a nontraditional learning environment has received the award.

Fighting back tears, Lafiya Tunstall was presented the award from Superintendent Millard House, in a ceremony held at the University of Maryland on Tuesday.

The science and biology teacher with the school system’s Non-Traditional Program 9-12 South has been with been with Prince George’s County Public Schools for six years, after teaching in the Atlanta and Baltimore City school systems.

Tunstall said she champions helping nontraditional students grow in their educational journey, and seeing students transform and progress in their educational careers is what drives her.

“My kids are curious about science,” Tunstall said. “Every single day we have a great time, learning about how the world works, how the body works, how the universe works.”

Tunstall decided to be a science teacher after first considering a career in medicine. She said she has no regrets with her choice, as she feels being in a classroom is her calling.

“Education saved my life, and I am dedicated to making sure others have that same opportunity,” she said.

“Ms. Tunstall is a true example of what it means to lead with heart, purpose and vision,” House said. “Her passion for science and commitment to student and staff growth makes her an outstanding representative of our profession.”

In addition to competing at the national and state level for teacher of the year honors, Tunstall also received a three-year lease on a new car from Pohanka Automotive Group, which makes a donation each year to the school district to show its support for education.

Also competing for the prestigious award were finalists Angela Grooms, a 23-year veteran of the school system who teaches at fifth grade reading at Kingsford Elementary School, and kindergarten through fifth grade reading teacher Madelaine Galarza, who has been with PGCPS for 29 years and teaches at Tulip Elementary School.

Both women said they were honored to be selected as finalists out of the district’s large pool of teachers and said they are both deeply committed to finishing out their careers in Prince George’s County.

