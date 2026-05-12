Prince George’s Co. superintendent search narrowed to three finalists

The search for a permanent Prince George’s County schools superintendent moves forward with three finalists now under review.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Read the story at Maryland Matters.

The three-member state search committee charged with helping find a permanent superintendent for Prince George’s County Public Schools has narrowed the field to three finalists and sent their names on to County Executive Aisha Braveboy for the final selection.

The finalists’ identities were not released, but a search committee official expressed confidence their qualifications to run Maryland’s second-largest school system.

“Our committee worked diligently to lead a transparent, community‑driven search grounded in the values of Prince George’s County,” committee Chair James Bell Jr. said in a Friday statement. “The finalists we have recommended reflect the leadership qualities our families, students, and staff told us matter most. We are confident this process will support the selection of a superintendent committed to strong, student‑centered progress for PGCPS.”

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, Braveboy is expected to make a selection from the finalists by June 1.

Braveboy appointed the current interim superintendent Shawn Joseph in June 2025 for the 2025-26 school year. State law requires a three-person search committee be named to help find a permanent leader, with Bell named by State Superintendent Carey Wright and the other two members — county residents Jennifer Avelar and Gordon L. Sampson — appointed by Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Forwarding the finalists ended the search committee’s role in the process. It is unclear whether Joseph applied for the permanent job.

Earlier, Braveboy’s office and the county’s school board partnered with PoliHire, a D.C.-based search firm, to find the next superintendent. It surveyed nearly 4,300 county residents between February and March on what they would like to see in the next superintendent.

An April report summarized five characteristics identified in that survey: community-centered and transparent communicator; operationally strong and results-driven leader; strategic and responsible fiscal steward; culture-builder and organizational leader; and instructionally focused education leader.

The majority of respondents identified as teachers/licensed professionals (1,889) and parents/guardians (1,827).

Those who participated in the survey outlined three strengths based on whether respondents agree or disagree. They agreed “schools are safe,” the “workforce is effective” and “technology is well integrated.” They disagreed with the statements “students are college and career ready” and “PGCPS is fiscally responsible.” The most cited area of concern that most respondents disagreed with was “facilities are well maintained.”

The search committee recommended the candidates reach out to parent and student representative groups, employee organizations and community and business leaders.

In addition, the committee “encouraged more dialogue with Latino community groups due to the low survey response rate.” This is based on lower response rates “in more densely populated, lower-income, and linguistically diverse communities in northern Prince George’s County,” according to the survey report.

Once Braveboy selects a candidate, that person’s name will be sent to the county school board for approval by June 30. The state superintendent then makes the final decision to appoint that person to a four-year term.