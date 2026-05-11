Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel shut down after Cinco de Mayo shooting, stabbing

The Maryland city found the restaurant misrepresented its security plan and its use of space related to the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel, Maryland, is closed for at least a month or until it meets certain conditions after a Cinco de Mayo event at the establishment ended in a shooting and separate stabbing that left five people total injured.

City officials said they suspended the restaurant’s use and occupancy permit and ordered the business closed as of Friday. The city found the restaurant misrepresented its security plan and its use of space related to the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Three people were shot and two were stabbed near the premises, at 13600 Baltimore Ave., around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to complaints about a large gathering in the area and were monitoring the celebration when a fight broke out and officers decided to shut down the event early.

Police said two men and a woman were shot during the altercation, and then a separate domestic dispute led to the stabbing of two adults in the restaurant parking lot.

“The safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority,” Mayor Keith Sydnor said. “The City of Laurel will continue working with our public safety and regulatory partners to ensure accountability and compliance with all City requirements.”

Shon Juan Cook Jr., 26, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the stabbings, according to online court records. An image of the suspected shooter has also been released.

Police have asked anyone with information on either incident to call the department at 301-498‑0092 or send an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

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