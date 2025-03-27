Baysox break ground on big refurbishments for Prince George’s Stadium

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Thursday morning to celebrate the Chesapeake Baysox's project, which aims to turn the Bowie stadium into a year-round venue and provide one of the best minor league training facilities in professional baseball.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Big changes ahead for the Chesapeake Baysox Stadium

Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Maryland, is getting its biggest refurbishment since it opened in the mid-90s.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Thursday morning to celebrate the new project, which aims to turn the stadium into a year-round venue and provide one of the best minor league training facilities in professional baseball.

“Our clubhouses on either side will be totally different,” said Chesapeake Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. “This is going to be a two-story clubhouse. We are pulling the bullpens off of the playing surface — that was a big safety thing that we wanted to do.”

On top of one clubhouse will be a group of indoor batting cages. On top of another will be a 14,000-square-foot indoor sports facility. Shallcross said he imagines being able to open it up for youth sports around the region as well as other events.

“It’ll be turf flooring,” Shallcross said. “Imagine an indoor facility that you can play sports, and then you can put whatever flooring on there as well to have other events.”

It’s a roughly $50 million project, with funding coming from the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, and the parent company that owns the Baysox.

“The improvements to this stadium are going to benefit us from an economic development standpoint, and just bring more people out to the county, to Bowie, to have fun,” Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said. “We see it as a premier spot for families to come and enjoy baseball, come and enjoy each other.”

The main focus of these renovations is on the player development side for the Baltimore Orioles, which is why Orioles General Manager Mike Elias was there along with other members of the front office tasked with developing the next generation of Orioles.

Cal Ripken Jr., who has an ownership stake in the Orioles, was also there to shake hands and scoop some of the dirt set off in a trough.

But while the future work was being celebrated, crews were working to put the finishing touches on this year’s stadium improvements. A giant crane was set up in the outfield where a new and improved video board is being set up.

Shallcross said he expects the new stadium to be among the best in minor league baseball when the renovations are done next March.

“This is going to be 80% more LED, more video board space than we had in previous years,” he said.

The Baysox’s first home game is set for Tuesday, April 8.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.