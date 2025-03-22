New amenities you can expect at Nationals Park this season

Days ahead of Opening Day, the Nationals offered a preview of new amenities fans can enjoy while attending games this season at Nationals Park in D.C.

One of those changes at Nationals Park is coming to the food. While ballpark staples like hot dogs and popcorn are still found all over the stadium, center field’s Budweiser Brew House has been revamped into southeast D.C.’s newest food hall. Like any other food hall, the Change Up Food Hall will see constant changes throughout the season.

“We are melting pot of different cuisines in the city, and we love to highlight that,” said Peter Eskra, director of ballpark experience for the Nationals.

“People come to games for, of course, the game, but food is so important. A lot of people love the traditional ballpark food, but it’s really important also to get different dishes that you can’t just get at any other ballpark. And think we’re bringing in brand new items that are things that you wouldn’t see just anywhere, and we’re excited to have these local flavors,” Eskra said Friday.

There’s definitely been a philosophy shift in the way food is experienced at ballparks, and the Nationals are leaning into it. You’ll find Asian, barbecue, tacos and vegan options rotating into the food hall. There are baked good inside, and a stand selling paletas outside.

“Our expectations for food in general, in the city in particular, are higher,” Eskra said. “We know that we’ve upped our game in D.C.-DMV area for great food, and they want to be able to experience it in one place.”

The team also continues to embrace family friendly promotions on Sundays. This season, that will include giveaways aimed just at kids, including a Nationals-themed Mr. Potato Head, as well as batting gloves and other items.

“Story Time” is also scheduled for certain Sundays, and will see players reading stories to kids. Children are also allowed to run the bases after every Sunday home game, as long as the weather cooperates, plus be able to visit a renovated team shop that allows them to get their own baseball card made.

Some big-name concerts are also headed to Nationals Park. Sting and the Lumineers are already booked to play stadium shows on the field in September, but more live concerts are also coming to the center-field courtyard next to the main entrance.

“We’re D.C.’s newest outdoor concert venue,” said Jonathan Stahl, the vice president of Nationals Park Events.

“When the team’s out of town and we have off-days, we’re gonna be hosting concerts in this area,” Stahl said. “So we’re going to be announcing soon a few shows that we’ve got coming up, but the stage will be up against the turnstiles over there and so this will be a great viewing area. About 4,000 people can fit in here.”

He said the ticketed shows will feature bands you’ve probably heard of.

“National Park sits here 365 days a year, and we want to find new, innovative ways to use it,” Stahl said. “Hosting events here is not just great for the building, but it’s great for the Navy Yard and the community around us. Bringing people down here, supporting all the local businesses when they come down and eat before, just seemed like a great use for the building.”

The team hosts a preseason game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday ahead of Opening Day on Thursday. On Sunday, the team will unveil the new City Connect jerseys, which are specially designed and aim to marry the culture of the city into a special uniform. A handful of teams are chosen to wear City Connect jerseys every season.

