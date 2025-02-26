Early voting begins Wednesday in Prince George’s special primary election

Early voting begins Wednesday in Prince George’s County, where Democrats and Republicans will pick their nominee to become the next county executive.

Early voting for a special primary election in Prince George’s County, Maryland, begins Wednesday, where Democrats and Republicans will pick their nominee to become the next county executive.

There’s also a seat on the county council up for grabs.

How to vote

Polls at nine voting centers open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Voters can cast a ballot at any one of the nine locations during early voting and on primary election day, which is Tuesday, March 4.

The locations of the voting centers are available online.

During early voting, polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The location of each drop box is available online.

To vote in the special primary election, voters must be registered and affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties. Check your registration here.

Voters also have the option of mailing in any ballots they requested from the Board of Elections.

What’s on the ballot

Nine Democrats and three Republicans are on the ballot to finish the county executive term started by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks at the end of 2022. Alsobrooks left her post as county executive to run for Senate against Republican Larry Hogan, whom she ultimately defeated.

There are also six Democrats and one Republican battling for the County Council District 5 seat to represent the area that includes Cheverly, Glenarden, Bladensburg and Landover. Council Chair Jolene Ivey vacated the District 5 seat to run in a different special election to fill the seat of then-At-Large Council member Mel Franklin, who was convicted of stealing campaign funds.

County executive

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy has garnered a number of key endorsements lately, including that of Gov. Wes Moore.

Alsobrooks, however, has endorsed County Council member Calvin Hawkins.

Unions representing police officers and firefighters recently endorsed former County Executive Rushern Baker, who is hoping to get his old job back.

Also on the ballot is state Sen. Alonzo Washington, who has promised to bring a new generation of leadership to the county, as well as Marcellus Crews, Ron Hunt, Albert Slocum and Moisette Tonya Sweat.

Council Chair Jolene Ivey recently dropped out of the race.

The three Republicans running include George McDermott, who lost a congressional race to Rep. Glenn Ivey in November, Jesse Peed, a Gwynn Park High School graduate, and Jonathan White, an Air Force veteran

District 5 council seat

Six Democrats — Shayla Adams-Stafford, Theresa Mitchell Dudley, Kendal Gray, Ryan Middleton, Kayce Munyeneh and Christopher Wade — are vying to become the next representative of District 5 on the county council.

Only one Republican is running, Fred Price Jr., meaning he’ll advance to the general election June 3, when he’ll face long odds against the Democratic nominee in deep-blue Prince George’s County.

Two years remain on the terms of both county executive and District 5 council member.

Maryland Matters contributed to this report.

