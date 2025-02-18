Prince George’s Co. executive candidates share ideas on safety and education at Presidents Day forum

Candidates for the open executive seat in PG County met Monday to discuss issues from building permit delays to tax increases. Here's the big takeaway.

A handful of candidates for the open executive seat in Prince George’s County, Maryland, gathered Monday night to discuss issues from building permit delays to tax increases. But, a large focus for all candidates proved to be education and public safety in the county.

“I did this because I watched somebody robbing a store,” said D.C. nightclub owner Ron Hunt, speaking about his motivation to run for county executive.

He and many other candidates focused on public safety and youth at the forum, which was hosted by the D9 Coalition for Civic Engagement.

Hunt told the crowd that students and teachers need to feel safe in the classroom.

“If you assault a teacher, I’m going to put your behind in jail. That means you’re going to, oh no, you’re going to spend the night in jail, and your parents can pick you up in the morning,” he said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, who has just received Gov. Wes Moore’s endorsement, pointed to her record of dealing with youth crime, particularly when it came to carjackings.

“Carjacking is down over 59% in Prince George’s County. You probably haven’t even heard about a carjacking incident recently, we have done a great job of addressing this issue holistically through arrests, prosecutions, sentences,” said Braveboy, when asked about youth crime by a teenage member of the Greater Suburban Maryland chapter of Jack and Jill, Incorporated.

The Jack and Jill group was founded in 1938 as a means to create an organization that provides “social, cultural and educational opportunities” for individuals aged between 2 and 19.

Maryland State Sen. Alonzo Washington told voters he wants to focus on getting guns out of the hands of children.

“I met a mother who had brunch with her son one Saturday morning. Made him the favorite brunch he ever had. Fifteen minutes after that brunch, he goes outside, 12 minutes later, this young man is shot dead … 16 years old in Capitol Heights. That shouldn’t happen, and the fact that that happens is because of guns, and how guns get on our street,” Washington said.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker told the forum crowd that youth programs would be a priority for him if elected.

“We’ve done this in the past — expand our Summer Youth Employment Program so it’s not just about bringing kids in during the summer. It’s actually throughout the year. So we want to make sure we do that in the county,” Baker said.

Business owner Marcellus Crews said more kids need an economic opportunity earlier in life.

“True workforce and economic development — it is time to put more young people into this pipeline. We’re waiting until they’re in high school, and that’s way too late. It is time for us to allow sixth graders to start getting certifications along with apprenticeships,” Crews said.

“By the time that young person gets into ninth and 10th grade, they have a few certifications, and now they can start working part time in 10th grade, getting experience, the whole point.”

Attorney Tonya Sweat said simple things such as changing hours for community facilities can have a great impact on the county’s youth.

“We got to extend the hours for our libraries. We have rec centers, community centers, and they close at dark. Teenagers need a place to hang out till 11 o’clock at night,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Council member Calvin Hawkins wants to focus on fire service in the county by making it easier for the county to hire new professional firefighters.

“Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Washington, D.C., and even Anne Arundel County pays our — pays their firefighters far more. Their entry pay is far higher than ours,” Hawkins said.

Early voting for both the Democratic and Republican primaries begins Feb. 26. The primaries will be held March 4.

Winners of the primary will face each other in the special general election in early June.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.