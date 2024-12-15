‘We just love being Santa’s helpers’: Local nonprofits host toy giveaway at Prince George’s Co. community center

About 100 families from across the D.C. region participated in the event, which included food, music, games, and arts and crafts. Each child (aged 3 to 16) was also able to pick two toys.

A child high-fives the Grinch during the 3rd Annual Holiday Gift giveaway event at the William Beanes Community Center on Dec. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Children and the Grinch during the 3rd Annual Holiday Gift giveaway event at the William Beanes Community Center on Dec. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Kids running after the Grinch during the 3rd Annual Holiday Gift giveaway event at the William Beanes Community Center on Dec. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha overseeing the kids’ artistic creations. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A child is painting during the 3rd Annual Holiday Gift giveaway event at the William Beanes Community Center on Dec. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

About 100 families from across the D.C. region were invited to the William Beanes Community Center in Prince George’s County on Sunday for the third annual Holiday Gift giveaway.

Hosted by Judge Me Now, a Maryland nonprofit that introduces students to STEM professions, the event had food, music, games, and arts and crafts, plus each child (aged 3 to 16) was able to pick two toys.

Ta’Kia Toomer, founder of Judge Me Now, told WTOP that 100 families in need were chosen via social media, email nominations and reaching out to local schools and community centers.

“We just had to help Santa out, because Santa said he is so overwhelmed right now,” said Toomer. “We just love being Santa’s helpers.”

Along with children receiving gifts, there was another group of young people catching the holiday spirit: The high school students that were volunteering.

“It just makes me feel really good inside to actually be able to give these kids something to look forward to, and for them to have a smile on their face,” volunteer Dior Bryant said.

The 10th grader from Suitland High School is earning service learning hours for her work, but also having a good time.

“To me, Christmas is about family, giving, that’s what’s happening, the kids are having a good time, they’re meeting new people, they’re enjoying new things, and they’re happy,” said Bryant.

Toomer told WTOP that this event would not have happened without the volunteers, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha and the companies that donated food and toys.

Dave and Busters, Topolino’s Italian restaurant, Wegmans, Walmart, Enterprise Dental Care, Tropical Smoothie of Bowie were among the companies that agreed to help, as well as Shabach Ministries and Launch Family Entertainment.

“I never worry about how something is going to get done, because it’s going to get done,” Toomer said.

