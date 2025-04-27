Live Radio
Former Prince George’s Co. fire chief has died at 60

Kay Perkins | kassidy.perkins@wtop.com

April 27, 2025, 11:25 AM

Former Prince George County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale has died.

He spent eight years with Prince George’s County Fire and EMS before retiring in 2019. He was chief of the department for the last two years before he retired.

Before that, he served 25 years with Arlington County’s Fire Department.

Barksdale was said to have been battling cancer. He was 60.

