Former Prince George’s Co. fire chief has died at 60

He spent eight years with Prince George’s County Fire and EMS before retiring in 2019. He was chief of the department for the last two years before he retired.

Be advised. Multi-jurisdictional honors motorcade transporting former PGFD Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale to start approximately 0900. Motorcade will travel Route 1 from Virginia to OL of 495 and then to Branch Ave in Clinton. pic.twitter.com/LkxqdfUVzX — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 27, 2025

Before that, he served 25 years with Arlington County’s Fire Department.

Barksdale was said to have been battling cancer. He was 60.

