Man shot fighting off carjacking attempt in Temple Hills, police say

Two people are in custody and police are still looking for a third suspect after a carjacking attempt in the parking lot of a Temple Hills, Maryland, shopping center.

Crime scene tape surrounds a vehicle in a Temple Hills, Maryland, shopping center after what police described as a carjacking attempt gone wrong.(WTOP/John Domen)

Police said the victim was leaving an Auto Zone on Allentown Road just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when three suspects approached him and demanded the keys to his black Mercedes Benz sedan.

“When the victim fought off the suspects, he was shot one time. He is currently in stable condition,” police spokesman Brian Fisher said.

Fisher said the victim has been able to talk with detectives about what happened.

Two of the suspects were arrested while running toward Crossland High School, not far from where the shooting happened.

Crossland, as well as Thurgood Marshall Middle School, were both put on lockdown as a precaution.

