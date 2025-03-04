Struggle inside Maryland McDonald’s ends in murder charges for security guard

A security guard is facing murder charges after a struggle Saturday night inside a McDonald's near the University of Maryland, College Park, ended with the guard firing a fatal gunshot inside the restaurant.

Murwanashyaka Francois, 54, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Ricardo Clemons Jr.

According to charging documents, a witness told police Clemons frequently loitered at the McDonald’s at 2306 University Blvd. in Hyattsville, and was often asked to leave. Workers at the restaurant said they’ve called police in the past over Clemons’ behavior, documents stated.

Saturday, charging documents said Clemons refused to leave the McDonald’s and threatened to expose himself to an employee who asked him to leave the restaurant. The worker then asked Francois, a security guard at the McDonald’s, for help.

Footage from the restaurant shows Francois told Clemons to leave, then deployed pepper spray in Clemons’ face while Clemons was sitting at a table. According to video footage, Francois drew his baton after Clemons turned toward him. Clemons then lied on the floor.

As Francois was seen using his phone, Clemons got up and approached Francois, who exited the restaurant. Clemons returned to his booth, according to footage cited in court documents.

Francois reentered the McDonald’s and started giving Clemons commands, the documents stated, adding once Clemons tried to stand up, Francois pushed him down with his baton multiple times.

Clemons then grabbed Francois’ baton and a struggle ensued, during which Francois pulled his gun. Francois regained control of the baton and holstered his firearm.

Clemons turned his back to Francois, who then struck Clemons in the back with his baton, sparking another struggle, during which the two men exchanged blows, according to charging documents.

Francois dropped his baton after being punched in the head during the fight, then pulled his gun and fired a shot toward Clemons, striking him in the chest, the documents stated.

Police said Clemons was not armed and that Francois is an armed security guard for Strategic Security Corp., who has a permit to carry a firearm.

Prince George’s County police said Francois’ actions initiated the entire physical encounter, and said witness statements and footage also justified the murder charge.

Francois was ordered held without bond Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 1.

