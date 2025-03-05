Aisha Braveboy wins Democratic primary for Prince George’s Co. executive, unofficial results indicate

The state's attorney amassed 43.06% of the vote, surpassing eight other candidates. Standing beside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at a watch party in New Carrollton, Braveboy declared victory.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy won the Democratic primary for county executive during a special primary election Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted online.

Standing beside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at a watch party in New Carrollton, Braveboy declared victory.

“As your next county executive, I will find opportunities in local government, for all of our federal workers, our contractors, those who receive grants,” she said.

However, one of the other top candidates, Prince George’s County Council member Calvin Hawkins, said Wednesday he hasn’t yet conceded.

The primary election was to finish the county executive term started by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks at the end of 2022. Alsobrooks left her post as county executive to run for Senate against Republican Larry Hogan, whom she ultimately defeated.

There was also a special primary election for a seat on the county council representing District 5.

County executive

Nine Democrats and three Republicans were on the ballot for their respective primaries.

Alsobrooks endorsed county council member Calvin Hawkins, who had 20.22% of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon.

“At this time, while the current totals may suggest an unfavorable outcome, I am not conceding. A significant number of votes remain uncounted, and it is crucial to let the electoral process unfold properly and transparently. Every vote matters, and the integrity of our democracy depends on ensuring that each ballot is carefully counted and verified,” Hawkins said in a statement Wednesday.

Unions representing police officers and firefighters endorsed former County Executive Rushern Baker. He had 21.11% of the vote following Tuesday’s election.

Also on the ballot was state Sen. Alonzo Washington, who promised to bring a new generation of leadership to the county, as well as Marcellus Crews, Ron Hunt, Albert Slocum and Moisette Tonya Sweat. Washington had 5.53% of the vote as of Wednesday.

The three Republicans who ran included George McDermott, who lost a congressional race to Rep. Glenn Ivey in November, Jesse Peed, a Gwynn Park High School graduate, and Jonathan White, an Air Force veteran.

The Republican race remains too close to call, with McDermott tallying 33.98% of the votes, White receiving 33.59%, and Peed receiving 32.43%.

District 5 council seat

Six Democrats — Shayla Adams-Stafford, Theresa Mitchell Dudley, Kendal Gray, Ryan Middleton, Kayce Munyeneh and Christopher Wade — vied to become the next representative of District 5 on the county council.

Adams-Stafford had 46.71% of the Democratic votes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Only one Republican was running, Fred Price Jr., meaning he’ll advance to the general election, when he’ll face long odds against the Democratic nominee in deep-blue Prince George’s County.

The council’s District 5 seat represents Cheverly, Glenarden, Bladensburg and Landover. Council Chair Jolene Ivey vacated the seat to run in a different special election to fill the seat of then-at-large Council member Mel Franklin, who was convicted of stealing campaign funds.

Two years remain on the terms of both county executive and District 5 council member. The general election will take place on June 3.

The unofficial results from the county’s board of elections can be found online.

Maryland Matters and WTOP’s Thomas Robertson, John Domen and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

