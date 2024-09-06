Only on WTOP: Baltimore Co. man charged with stealing from Univ. of Maryland football coaches

A man from Baltimore County has been indicted by prosecutors and charged in Prince George’s County in connection to a break-in and theft that happened at the Jones-Hill House at the University of Maryland, which is the home of the school’s football team. One of the victims is head football coach Mike Locksley.

Charging documents say that 48-year-old Marcus Trent of Reisterstown snuck his way into the offices on June 16. Police say that video footage shows him carrying a camera with an extended lens, as if he were there to take pictures, while also pretending to talk on his cell phone.

When an employee opened the doors to let another group of people inside, police say he followed behind them and then ran off in a different direction to where the coaching staff and others involved with the football program have offices.

Trent is accused of stealing $2,800 cash from Locksley and another $1,000 in cash and a pair of sunglasses valued at $300 from another victim, identified only as “Griffin” in the charging documents. A man named Brian Griffin is listed as the football team’s chief of staff, but the school has not confirmed if he is the second victim listed.

It is not clear how long Trent was in the building, but police say he took a ride share from the offices to an on-campus parking lot where the vehicle he arrived in was parked in an effort to conceal his escape. When asked, he told police the vehicle seen leaving campus belonged to his uncle.

The charging documents say that two weeks before the incident, Trent was seen trying to sneak into another building near the football team offices but was “spooked by an employee who passes him near the office area,” causing Trent to run off without taking anything. Police say after that, he drove to another football facility. Cameras couldn’t capture all of his movements there, but police say he drove away and left campus after a few minutes.

Trent was arrested on two theft charges, one for theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and a charge for theft between $100 and $1,500. Trent has not made any court appearances since his indictment last month and there’s nothing currently scheduled. He doesn’t appear to have any connection to the school or the football program.

