Essential water use warning lifted in southern Prince George’s Co.

After emergency repairs of an aging water main, an "essential" water use warning has been lifted for 40,000 households in southern Prince George’s County.

WSSC Water crews work on an aging water main in Prince George's County early Thursday morning.(WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WSSC Water crews work on an aging water main in Prince George's County early Thursday morning.(WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) After emergency repairs of an aging water main, an “essential” water use warning has been lifted for 40,000 households in southern Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) crews had been working since Wednesday to replace part of a concrete pipe, but the water system began working normally again by 4 a.m. Friday morning.

A release says there may still be discolored water flowing from some faucets. Officials recommend running water till it becomes clear, starting with the lowest point in your home.

Lyn Riggins, with the WSSC, told WTOP the affected communities include Clinton, Rosaryville, Marlton, Brandywine, Accokeek and portions of Fort Washington.

The work was needed, said Riggins, because the WSSC’s fiber-optic monitoring system detected breaks within the steel wires that reinforce the prestressed concrete cylinder pipes at the main, located underneath Dower House Road just south of Maryland Route 4.

“When there’s one or two breaks, that’s not a big deal, but many breaks? That means the pipe is losing its structural integrity,” Riggins said.

Traffic could still be affected along Dower House Road near Old Pike Way, with only one-way traffic as crews restore the road. WSSC tells motorists to be aware of these work zones.

More information is on WSSC’s website, including an interactive map that shows what neighborhoods are affected.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.